Sold ’immunity’ from Tax and Customs Service for $4,000: law enforcement officer detained in Kirovohrad region, - State Bureau of Investigation. PHOTOS

Officers from the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), with the assistance of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the leadership of the National Police, have exposed a law enforcement officer who was "selling" the right to move freely around the city and avoid being sent to the regional recruitment and social support centre.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known

The law enforcement officer offered this "service" to men who had no deferment or legal grounds for exemption from military service. If stopped by police officers, the "client" was to ring a specific number. After that, he was allegedly to be released without being taken to the district recruitment and social support centre.

Such "immunity" cost 4,000 US dollars.

See more: Service member who brutally beat fellow soldier in front of formation and then fled to stand trial – SBI. PHOTO

Arrest and charging

It is reported that on 12 July 2026, the law enforcement officer was arrested whilst receiving yet another bribe.

He has been notified of the suspicion that he received an unlawful benefit as a public official holding a position of responsibility (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A preventive measure has already been imposed on the suspect – detention in custody with the option of bail. The issue of his suspension from office is also being considered.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. DBR officers are identifying other individuals who may have been involved in the scheme.

See also: Offered ‘father of many children’ status for $8,700: pseudo-lawyer charged in Kyiv

The offence carries a sentence of up to 10 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor’s Office is overseeing the proceedings.