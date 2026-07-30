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Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 30 July: air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)
Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 30 July.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
Movement of enemy drones
At 8:35 p.m., groups of UAVs were reported heading towards Kryvyi Rih from the south.
At 8:35 p.m., KABs were launched towards the Donetsk region.
At 8:36 p.m., KABs were launched towards the Sumy region.
Updated information
At 8:58 p.m., KABs were launched towards the Kharkiv region.
At 9:30 p.m., KABs were launched towards Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions.
Updated information
At 10:16 p.m., KABs were launched towards the Kharkiv region.
Remain in safe places!
- It was previously reported that a logistics company terminal had caught fire in Dnipro following a Russian attack.
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