ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9827 visitors online
News Attack of drones
1 775 6

Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 30 July: air-raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

Russia launches evening drone attack on Ukraine

Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 30 July.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 8:35 p.m., groups of UAVs were reported heading towards Kryvyi Rih from the south.

At 8:35 p.m., KABs were launched towards the Donetsk region.

At 8:36 p.m., KABs were launched towards the Sumy region.

Updated information

At 8:58 p.m., KABs were launched towards the Kharkiv region.

At 9:30 p.m., KABs were launched towards Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions.

Updated information

At 10:16 p.m., KABs were launched towards the Kharkiv region.

Remain in safe places!

  • It was previously reported that a logistics company terminal had caught fire in Dnipro following a Russian attack.

See more: Enemy strikes community in Mykolaiv region with KABs: houses and administrative building damaged. PHOTOS

Author: 

drone (2849) shoot out (18255) attack (989) Shahed (1504)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 