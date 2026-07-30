Enemy strikes community in Mykolaiv region with KABs: houses and administrative building damaged. PHOTOS
Russian forces struck the Halytsynove community in Mykolaiv region with guided aerial bombs.
As reported by Censor.NET, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Heorhii Reshetilov announced this on Telegram.
The aftermath of the guided air bomb strike on the community
According to preliminary information, the attack took place during the day. The Halytsynove community came under attack.
More than ten private houses, an administrative building and an educational institution were damaged in the village of Lupareve.
No casualties have been reported at this time.
What is known about the situation following the attack
According to available information, the enemy used guided aerial bombs. The extent of the damage is still being assessed.
- It was previously reported that an agricultural enterprise in the Korosten district of Zhytomyr region was hit during another enemy missile and drone attack. Residential buildings and social infrastructure facilities were damaged in the attack.
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