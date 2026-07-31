Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ meeting: Frontline situation, long-range sanctions and Russia’s plans for further strikes on Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief (SCiC HQ).

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Situation on the front

"For the first time at a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in this format, the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi, delivered a report on the situation at the front. We discussed the key sectors, with particular attention to Sloviansk and Kostiantynivka, as well as the Zaporizhzhia sector. I am grateful to all our units for eliminating the Russian occupiers and repelling assaults. The situation on the front line is tough, and we will seek opportunities to expand all programmes supporting Ukrainian units," Zelenskyy said.

Long-range sanctions

The participants also discussed the implementation of the plan for long-range sanctions against Russia over its war.

According to Zelenskyy, the plan is being implemented at a sufficiently steady pace, with targets being hit.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds special SCiC HQ meeting: Ukraine must enter August as strong as possible and prepare for Russia’s actions in autumn

They discussed in detail logistical challenges, Russian strikes on Odesa and the region, port infrastructure and the maritime corridor.

Reports were delivered by the relevant agencies: Commander of the Ukrainian Navy Oleksii Neizhpapa, head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Oleh Ivashchenko, and Ukrainian government representative Serhii Koretskyi.

"The prime minister reported on cooperation with partners in our region that can expand cross-border interaction with Ukraine. I am grateful to our neighbouring countries for their readiness to provide tangible assistance. I expect the government to present a clear list of measures next week that will ensure the diversification of export routes," the president added.

Read more: Ukraine capable of exceeding Russia in technological weapons production volumes over long term, Zelenskyy says after SCiC HQ meeting

Food security

"Effective cooperation on grain exports and ensuring reliable logistics contributes to global food security and helps prevent a cost-of-living crisis in countries and regions bordering Europe, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa. Any social upheaval there caused by a potential rise in food prices and the overall cost of living would create significant new risks for Europe. Every such crisis in regions neighbouring Europe triggers additional waves of migration. Therefore, genuinely guaranteeing food security and protecting the agricultural sector and maritime trade routes from Russian terror is in the direct interest of all of us in Europe," Zelenskyy said.

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Russian strikes

Intelligence also delivered reports on Russia’s plans for further strikes against Ukraine and Ukrainian vessels. "We are preparing countermeasures. Today, we updated the list of requests from Ukraine’s Defence Forces regarding supplies needed from our partners, and I will discuss this with their leaders. Glory to Ukraine!"