Assassination attempt on Khartiia commander Obolienskyi: Russian intelligence services delivered firearm to gunman through courier. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Guard of Ukraine, the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Police, detained a man who attempted to assassinate Khartiia Corps commander Ihor Obolienskyi.

The SSU reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

The suspect is a 69-year-old resident of Kharkiv. Russian intelligence services recruited him under a false flag, posing as SSU officers.

Investigators established that a Russian handler instructed the pensioner to assassinate Ihor Obolienskyi, claiming that the commander was allegedly working for the enemy. To substantiate this claim, Russian intelligence services sent the suspect an AI-generated image showing the Khartiia commander standing in Moscow’s Red Square and wearing a T-shirt bearing the letter "Z."

See also: The 69-year-old assailant’s weapon failed to fire when attacking Obolensky. He was recruited using an AI-generated image, according to media reports. VIDEO + PHOTO REPORT

According to the available information, Russian intelligence services had a firearm delivered to the gunman through a courier to carry out the assassination of the Ukrainian service member. The courier is currently being identified.

Notice of suspicion being prepared

A notice of suspicion is being prepared for the detainee under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Article 115 ( premeditated murder);

Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Comprehensive measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring those responsible to justice.

See more: Wanted to kill senior Ukrainian Armed Forces official ahead of "9 May anniversary": hitman detained in Odesa, – SSU. PHOTO

Assassination attempt on Obolienskyi