Bandera-bashing is easy: How Russian missiles frightened Poles / Uncensored. VIDEO

A Russian Kh-101 cruise missile violated Polish airspace and exploded near Tarnawa-Kolonia in the Lublin region. Before this, Ukrainian forces had been intercepting missiles heading towards the Polish border, while a Ukrainian pilot pursued the last one to the very edge of Ukrainian airspace and was forced to turn back about 20 seconds before reaching the border.

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva examines an awkward contradiction for Warsaw: Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz readily lectures Ukraine on history and EU accession, yet Poland’s actual security already depends on Ukrainian pilots and air defence. Why did Donald Tusk begin calling for additional Patriot missiles for Ukraine after the Kh-101 came down in Poland? Watch the video.

Watch on Censor.NET.

As a reminder, on 30 July, during Russia’s massive missile attack on Ukraine, one of the missiles fell on Polish territory.

Watch more: Moment a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile struck Polish territory. CCTV video