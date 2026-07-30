Moment a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile struck Polish territory. CCTV video
A video has been published online from a private street CCTV camera installed near the site where a Russian missile struck in Poland.
According to Censor.NET, the footage clearly shows a bright flash of light on the horizon and a loud explosion can be heard.
According to preliminary reports, the missile in question is a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile. Its impact left a huge crater in a field, and the moment of impact was captured on CCTV by local residents.
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