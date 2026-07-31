Khartiia commander Obolienskyi on attempt on his life: "It shows enemy is afraid. Our retaliation will make it even more afraid"

The commander of the 2nd Khartiia Corps, Ihor Obolienskyi, commented on the attempt on his life.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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"Terrorism is one of the means by which the Russians wage war and a sign that they are failing to achieve their political objective through military means. Today’s assassination attempt proves that we are doing everything right and effectively destroying the enemy on the battlefield.

"Thank you all for the attention and concern you have shown me, which reassures me that our work matters to Ukrainians. I thank the President of Ukraine and the people of Ukraine for their support!

"The assassination attempt is a sign that the enemy is afraid. And our retaliation will make it even more afraid," he noted.

See more: 69-year-old attacker’s gun misfires in assassination attempt on Obolienskyi: He was recruited using AI-generated image – media. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Assassination attempt on Obolienskyi

On 31 July, President Zelenskyy reported that an attempt had been made to assassinate Khartiia commander Obolienskyi.

See more: Assassination attempt on Khartiia commander Obolienskyi: Russian intelligence services delivered firearm to gunman through courier. PHOTOS