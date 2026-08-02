Air defense neutralized 109 air targets out of 133, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of August 2, Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine, deploying 133 strike and decoy drones of various types. Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 109 enemy UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The airstrike began at 6:00 p.m. on August 1. Russian forces launched Shahed-type strike UAVs, including jet-powered variants, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles such as the "Gerbera" and "Italmas," "Banderol" loitering munitions, and "Parody" decoy drones.

The launches were carried out from the Oryol and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region and Crimea.

How many targets did the air defense system destroy?

The Ukrainian Defense Forces deployed aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems forces, and mobile fire groups to repel the attack.

As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 109 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

There's a hit

According to preliminary data, 24 attack drones were recorded striking 19 locations. Debris from the downed drones also fell at three locations.

The Air Force noted that the attack is ongoing and that enemy drones remain in Ukrainian airspace. Ukrainians were urged not to ignore air raid sirens and to follow safety guidelines.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones: Air-raid alerts declared in several regions