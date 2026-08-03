Umerov is to be appointed head of Foreign Intelligence Service, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Rustem Umerov will be appointed head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing TSN.

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Details

The media had previously reported on plans for this appointment.

According to him, Umerov will continue to coordinate work on the drone deal.

"And not just the Middle East. To give him more opportunities to deal with precisely these issues simultaneously – diplomacy, defence, and the negotiation process with the United States and other designated partners, as well as negotiations on ending the war – Umerov will be appointed head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service," said the head of state.

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What led up to this?

As a reminder, Zelenskyy had previously stated that Umerov would be responsible for the Freya anti-ballistic programme and drone agreements with other countries.

On 29 April 2026, the media released new ‘Mindich tapes’, which captured conversations between Timur Mindich and former presidential adviser Serhii Shefir and former defence minister and NSDC secretary Rustem Umerov, specifically regarding the financing of Fire Point.

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