Enemy has attacked Defence Forces’ positions 51 times since start of day: fiercest fighting continues in Kostiantynivka sector – General Staff

Since the start of Monday, August 3, Russian occupiers have attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces 51 times.

This is stated in the General Staff update as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Sopych, Kucherivka, Ryzhivka, Bezsalivka, Potapivka, Neskuchne, Tovstodubove, Rohizne, Hutko-Ozhynka and Hirky in the Sumy region came under fire, as did Zaliznyi Mist in the Chernihiv region.

Situation in the north

One combat engagement occurred in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors. The enemy carried out 33 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian positions.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the invaders made seven attempts to break through the defences near Starytsia and towards Volokhivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

near Starytsia and towards Volokhivka. One combat engagement is ongoing. In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched one attack towards Shyikivka.

Read more: Enemy artillery brigade’s maintenance base, training site for attack UAVs, and fuel depots have been struck, — General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobysheve and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near the settlements of Zakitne, Kryva Luka and Riznykivka and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack towards Yurkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, our defenders repelled 18 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka and Rusyn Yar and towards Novopavlivka. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made eight attempts to push our troops from their positions near the settlements of Kotlyne and Udachne and towards Shevchenko, Matiieve, Vasylivka, Myrne and Novopidhorodne.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

Read more: Russia attacks most intensively in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors – General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces repelled four enemy attacks towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Staroukrainka and Huliaipilske.

towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Staroukrainka and Huliaipilske. In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled two attempts by the enemy to advance near Plavni and towards Novoiakovlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

No significant changes in the situation are currently taking place in the other sectors. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

"Ukrainian forces are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in its rear," the General Staff added.

Read more: "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" oil refinery and enemy training ground in Zaporizhzhia region have been struck, - General Staff