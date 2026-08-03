Cabinet of Ministers appoints Mykola Shvydkyi as Ukraine’s deputy defence minister

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Mykola Shvydkyi as Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

Taras Melnychuk, the government’s representative in the Verkhovna Rada, announced this on Telegram on Monday evening, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Earlier, on 29 July, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Liubov Halan and Serhii Boiev as deputy ministers of defence of Ukraine.

Read more: No Verkhovna Rada sitting planned before 18 August – "Servant of People" Vasylevska-Smahliuk

Khmara’s appointment

As reported earlier, Yevhenii Khmara officially became acting Minister of Defence of Ukraine on 20 July.