Against the backdrop of recent media reports regarding the alleged existence of ‘blocking detachments’, the 225th SAR has issued a statement to the Ukrainian people.

According to Censor.NET, the brigade posted a statement to this effect on Instagram.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"We apologise for our courage and self-sacrifice. We sincerely apologise that things are not as they appear in the headlines. We apologise for halting the enemy’s advance in Zaporizhzhia. We sincerely apologise for breaching the Russian border. We apologise for being one of the most effective units. We apologise for being forced to resolve extremely difficult situations. We apologise for serving the Ukrainian people faithfully. We sincerely apologise for doing our job despite everything," wrote the 225th Special Forces Battalion.

Watch more: Fighters of 225th Separate Assault Regiment cleared position and showed bag of Russians’ passports: "Army loves documents. Especially documents of dead b#stards". VIDEO

What led up to this?

Earlier, reports had appeared in the media about the alleged existence of "blocking detachments" within the Ukrainian army. An article on Texty.org mentioned possible orders to open fire on soldiers retreating without authorisation.

At the same time, the 225th Separate Assault Regiment denied these claims. They explained that the report concerned rules for coordinating and identifying soldiers in a combat zone, where the enemy might use Ukrainian uniforms as camouflage.

According to the unit, their actions were in line with regulations: first, a command to halt is issued, followed by warning shots, after which the soldiers are detained and handed over for identification.

The regiment also emphasised that they were operating in a complex situation on the front line near Huliaipole, where there was a threat of infiltration by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

Read more: Soldiers from 225th Assault Regiment captured 64 Russian occupiers in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO