Fighters of 225th Separate Assault Regiment cleared position and showed bag of Russians’ passports: "Army loves documents. Especially documents of dead b#stards". VIDEO

Ukrainian assault troops continue to effectively clear Russian invaders from their positions.

According to Censor.NET, footage of close-quarters combat and its aftermath involving soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment has been published online.

The footage shows fragments of close-quarters combat during which the Ukrainian soldiers urged the occupiers to lay down their arms and save their lives. The invaders who refused to surrender were eliminated. After the battle, the assault troops displayed documents belonging to the killed Russians: a large black bag contained 144 passports and military IDs belonging to the occupiers.

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"The army loves documents. Especially documents belonging to dead b#stards who could have chosen captivity but chose death. The video shows 144 passports belonging to occupiers who refused to surrender and stay alive. They were therefore eliminated by soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment. Well, it was their choice—to come to our land and get wiped out."

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