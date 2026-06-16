Paratrooper from 25th Brigade destroyed Russian drone hunting Ukrainian UGV with small arms fire. VIDEO
A soldier from the 25th Sicheslav Separate Airborne Brigade shot down a Russian drone with small arms as it attempted to attack a Ukrainian ground-based robotic system during a logistics mission.
According to Censor.NET, the incident occurred within the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Assault Troops.
A Russian "Zhdun" drone attempted to disrupt a routine supply delivery to Ukrainian paratroopers’ positions using an UGV.
Noticing the threat, a soldier opened fire on the drone.
Footage released shows the enemy UAV exploding in mid-air after several well-aimed shots.
It is noted that the Russian drone initially attempted to attack a ground-based robotic complex. After coming under fire, the drone changed course and flew towards the Ukrainian soldier, but was unable to reach its target.
As a result, the threat was neutralised and the logistics mission was successfully completed.
The ground-based robotic complex continued its journey and delivered the necessary supplies to the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.
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