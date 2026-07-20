8 524 15
Soldiers from 225th Assault Regiment captured 64 Russian occupiers in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO
In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian defenders have significantly bolstered their pool of prisoners to be exchanged by taking 64 Russian occupiers captive.
According to Censor.NET, the successful operation was carried out by soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion in the areas around the settlements of Ternuvate, Kosivtseve, Rizdvianka, Verkhnia Tersa and Vozdvyzhivka.
The enemy’s plan was to infiltrate the rear of Ukrainian positions unnoticed. The enemy groups were tasked not with engaging in open combat, but with conducting reconnaissance, searching for Defence Forces UAV crews, and erecting Russian flags to stage propaganda videos about allegedly ‘captured’ villages.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password