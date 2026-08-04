Air Defense Forces shot down 117 out of 136 enemy drones, according - Air Force

On the night of August 4, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile and 136 strike and decoy drones of various types. Air defense forces neutralized 117 aerial targets.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force.

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Starting at 6:00 p.m. on August 3, the enemy launched an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation, as well as 136 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Shahed (including jet-powered) type, "Gerbera," "Italmas," and "Parodiya" decoy drones.

The UAV launches were carried out from the following directions:

Orel, Millerovo – the Russian Federation;

TOT Donetsk;

Chauda, Hvardiiske – TOT AR of Crimea).

How many targets did the air defense forces neutralize?

The air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems forces, and mobile fire groups.

As of 8:00 a.m., the destruction or neutralization of 117 enemy drones in northern, eastern, and southern Ukraine has been confirmed.

Consequences of the attack

According to the Air Force, a ballistic missile and 14 attack drones struck 14 locations.

In addition, debris from the downed aerial targets was found at three other locations.

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