MiG-29 pilots destroy occupiers’ deployment site in eastern sector with AASM HAMMER aerial bombs. VIDEO
Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighter pilots carried out a precision strike on a Russian troop deployment site in the eastern sector.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian aircraft used AASM HAMMER precision-guided bombs to strike buildings housing personnel of the occupying forces.
As a result of the precision strikes, the buildings were completely destroyed, and the enemy personnel inside were eliminated.
Footage of the strikes was shared by a Ukrainian pilot on his Sonіashnyk Telegram channel.
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