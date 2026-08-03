MiG-29 pilots destroy occupiers’ deployment site in eastern sector with AASM HAMMER aerial bombs. VIDEO

Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighter pilots carried out a precision strike on a Russian troop deployment site in the eastern sector.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian aircraft used AASM HAMMER precision-guided bombs to strike buildings housing personnel of the occupying forces.

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As a result of the precision strikes, the buildings were completely destroyed, and the enemy personnel inside were eliminated.

Footage of the strikes was shared by a Ukrainian pilot on his Sonіashnyk Telegram channel.

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