Chervinsky was released on his own recognizance: his attorney declared it a victory of Constitution

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv changed the preventive measure for former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky to personal recognizance. The defense attorney stated that, in reaching its decision, the court applied the provisions of the Constitution of Ukraine as directly applicable law.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by his attorney, Kostiantyn Hloba.

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"Today, the Constitution of Ukraine prevailed. Based on the objections and evidence I submitted, my client’s pretrial detention was changed to a personal recognizance," the attorney noted.

In the defense attorney’s view, this outcome more than convincingly demonstrates the motives behind the recent media attack against him.

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An unusual decision for the Pechersk Court

"The court also applied provisions of the Constitution of Ukraine as directly applicable provisions when rendering its decisions! This procedural move is not typical of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, but it really did happen!" emphasized Hloba.

Read more: CCU strikes down legal provision under which Chervinskyi was held without court ruling

Roman Chervinskyi's case