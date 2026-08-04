Chervinsky was released on his own recognizance: his attorney declared it a victory of Constitution
The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv changed the preventive measure for former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky to personal recognizance. The defense attorney stated that, in reaching its decision, the court applied the provisions of the Constitution of Ukraine as directly applicable law.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by his attorney, Kostiantyn Hloba.
"Today, the Constitution of Ukraine prevailed. Based on the objections and evidence I submitted, my client’s pretrial detention was changed to a personal recognizance," the attorney noted.
In the defense attorney’s view, this outcome more than convincingly demonstrates the motives behind the recent media attack against him.
An unusual decision for the Pechersk Court
"The court also applied provisions of the Constitution of Ukraine as directly applicable provisions when rendering its decisions! This procedural move is not typical of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, but it really did happen!" emphasized Hloba.
Roman Chervinskyi's case
- The media reported that the Ukrainian military had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months to hijack the plane. According to media reports, Roman Chervinskyi was among them. Subsequently, as the SSU noted, the "operation" was carried out over the objections of the SSU and without the consent of the relevant state authorities. As a result, the enemy received information about the deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This allowed the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.
- Later, Chervinskyi gave an exclusive interview for Censor.NET in which he spoke about the operation at Kanatove airfield.
- In April 2023, the SSU served Chervinskyi with a notice of suspicion in the case of the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region by the occupiers. He was detained in the Ternopil region.
- Major General Viktor Hanushchak, who was in charge of the military unit to which Colonel Chervinskyi was assigned as deputy commander, told Censor.NET that the operation at Kanatove airfield had been agreed with the top leadership of the Armed Forces. However, the court refused to hear Hanushchak and did not accept evidence in favour of Chervinskyi.
- Roman Chervinskyi was one of the intelligence officers who organised an operation in 2020 to detain Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC, luring them to Belarus. There, the mercenaries were supposed to board a plane that would later be crash-landed in Ukraine by the Ukrainian special services. However, the operation failed. On 24 June 2021, President Zelensky confirmed the preparation of a special operation against the Wagnerites. Zelenskyy also said that the special operation against the Wagnerites was the idea of other countries and that Ukraine was involved in this issue as much as possible.
- In December 2021, DIU intelligence officers Chervinskyi and Semeniuk spoke about the betrayal of the operation. According to Chervinskyi, several people from the President's Office could have leaked information about the operation to detain the Wagnerites. He also said that the Presidential Office threatened the ex-intelligence officers with criminal proceedings.
- On 28 December 2023, Colonel Roman Chervinskyi was served a notice of suspicion of attempting to seize USD 100,000 by impersonating an official of the State Fiscal Service
- On 17 July 2024, Chervinskyi was released on bail, with his detention extended until 4 August. On 18 July 2024, the court placed Chervinsky under round-the-clock house arrest as part of new criminal proceedings.
- On April 1, 2026, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU) ruled that the provision of the law under which former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky was held in custody without a court order was unconstitutional.
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