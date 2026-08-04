Polish fighter jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft for second time in two days, Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz says

Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft near NATO airspace for the second time in two days. Warsaw described Russia’s actions as yet another provocation and an attempt to test the Alliance’s readiness.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian Il-20 intercepted near Koszalin

According to Kosiniak-Kamysz, the incident occurred on the morning of August 4.

A pair of Polish fighter jets intercepted the Russian Il-20 aircraft 56 kilometers northwest of the city of Koszalin in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship.

Poland describes Russia’s actions as a provocation

The Polish defense minister said that Russia was once again engaging in provocative actions near NATO’s borders, testing the vigilance and readiness of the Alliance’s defense systems.

This was the second such incident in the past two days. The previous day, Polish fighter jets were also scrambled to intercept a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

See more: Poland intercepts Russian reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea: It was flying with transponder off. PHOTO