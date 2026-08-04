Occupiers have damaged 97 petrol stations in Kharkiv region since beginning of year

Since the beginning of 2026, Russian forces have carried out 150 strikes on petrol stations in the Kharkiv region, damaging or destroying 97 facilities.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

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"Since the beginning of the year, the occupiers have carried out 150 strikes on petrol stations, damaging or destroying 97 facilities," he reported.

Despite the attacks, there is no fuel shortage in the region. Emergency services are fully supplied with petrol and diesel fuel.

See more: Russian forces struck petrol station in Kryvyi Rih region: three people killed, including 8-year-old boy, 6 injured (updated). PHOTO

Protection of petrol stations being strengthened

"We are continuously working with petrol station owners to strengthen protection. We have also submitted a proposal to the government to designate petrol stations as critical infrastructure facilities, which would make it possible to introduce a mechanism for their mandatory protection."

See more: In first seven months of 2026, Russian Federation destroyed 37 petrol stations belonging to "Naftogaz" group. PHOTO