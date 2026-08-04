NATO appoints new commander of Ukraine assistance centre

Lieutenant General Guillaume N. Beaurpere has been appointed the new commander of NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU).

This was announced in a statement by the Alliance’s press service on 4 August, Censor.NET reports.

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Change of command at Ukraine support centre

Beaurpere succeeded Lieutenant General Curtis A. Buzzard. The change-of-command ceremony took place in Wiesbaden, Germany.

NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus G. Grynkewich attended the ceremony.

NSATU coordinates the provision of military assistance and training to Ukraine by NATO Allies and partner countries.

Read more: For first time, Ukrainian Navy has been granted right to command NATO forces

Restructuring and greater role for Allies

General Grynkewich said that the command would continue to evolve. According to him, a European or Canadian officer may take command of the centre in about a year.

Some functions of the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine will also be transferred to NSATU. This is expected to improve operational effectiveness without affecting the level of support provided to Ukraine.

"This will mean more effective, efficient and sustainable support, with increased European leadership delivering it," the statement said.

The changes are said to be part of a broader process of sharing responsibility among Allies under the NATO 3.0 concept.

Earlier, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ordered the reorganisation of the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine and the redistribution of functions between its structures and NSATU.

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