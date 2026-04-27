NATO membership is currently unavailable to Ukraine. European Defense Union is needed – Kubilius

European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius said NATO membership is currently unavailable to Ukraine. Therefore, creating a European Defense Union would be a more effective solution.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

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"NATO membership is currently unavailable to Ukraine. Full membership in the European Union is a complex process that cannot guarantee the rapid integration of defense capabilities.

That is why the most effective tool may be the search for a new instrument that would focus specifically on integrating all European defense capabilities," the European commissioner said.

Read more: Kubilius proposes creating new defence union in Europe that would include Ukraine

In Kubilius’s view, a European Defense Union is needed to integrate the defense capabilities of Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Norway with those of EU member states willing to do so.

He said such integration could become a reliable security guarantee for Ukraine after a just peace is achieved, as well as an important foundation for its successful recovery.

Kubilius also added that Ukraine’s simultaneous integration into the single market and the European Defense Union in the near future would become "a clear part of Europe’s strategic approach toward Ukraine."

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