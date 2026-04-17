Kubilius proposes creating new defence union in Europe that would include Ukraine

European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius is proposing a new intergovernmental European treaty to create a defence union and prepare the bloc for self-defence.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Euractiv.

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Details

He expressed doubt that the existing EU treaties are capable of supporting member states in creating a "defence union."

"I am calling for the creation of a new, genuine European defence union that would include the United Kingdom, Norway, and Ukraine. And for this, let us conclude an additional new intergovernmental treaty," the European commissioner stressed.

According to Kubilius, it could be created along the lines of the Schengen Agreement.

Read more: Zelenskyy: This week we will discuss creating joint sky protection system with Europe

Background

Earlier, European Commissioner Kubilius called on the EU to outpace Russia in weapons production.

According to Kubilius, Europe has much to learn from Ukraine in the field of protecting critical infrastructure.

Read more: First tranche from €90 billion loan will be spent on Ukrainian-made drones – Kubilius