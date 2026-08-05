259 clashes per day on front: Russian Federation is massively storming Pokrovsk and Konstantynivka directions, - General Staff

In total, over the past 24 hours, on August 4, 2026, 259 combat engagements were recorded along the front lines.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using two missiles and carried out 89 airstrikes, during which it dropped 295 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 10,709 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,214 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

The settlements of Korenok, Bunyakine, Ryzhivka, Yastrubine, Stepanivka, Ulanove, Pustohorod, and Bezsalivka in the Sumy region came under enemy artillery fire. In addition, areas near the settlements of Sumy and Novi Virky in the Sumy region were targeted by airstrikes.

Strikes Against the Enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck six areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, five artillery systems, and two drone command posts.

The General Staff notes that, in total, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past 24 hours amounted to 1,130 personnel. In addition, five tanks, five armored fighting vehicles, 65 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, two air defense systems, 10 ground-based robotic systems, 1,715 unmanned aerial vehicles, 449 enemy vehicles, and three pieces of specialized equipment were destroyed.

The Situation in the North

As reported, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. At the same time, the aggressor carried out two airstrikes using four guided bombs and fired 63 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, including two attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Read more: 216 combat engagements on front over past day: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk sectors – General Staff

The Situation in the Kharkiv Region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 23 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance in the areas of Starytsia, Lyman, Izbytske, and Kozacha Lopana, as well as in the directions of Kovalevka, Okhrimivka, Chorne, Khatne, Mitrofanivka, and Ivashchyne.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past day.

The Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, attempts to breach our defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched 14 attacks in the areas of Lyman, Dibrova, Ozernoye, and Stavki, as well as in the directions of Cherneshchyna, Olgivka, Shyikivka, and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out 19 assault operations in the areas of Zakitne, Kryva Luka, and Riznykivka, as well as in the directions of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Piskunivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers launched three attacks in the directions of the settlements of Fedorivka Druha, Nykyforivka, and Markove.

It is also noted that 22 attacks were recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector. The invaders carried out assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Ivanopillia, as well as in the directions of Novoselivka and Novopavlivka.

"The highest number of assaults was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector, where our defenders repelled 27 attacks. The enemy was active in the Rodynske and Kotlyne areas and also carried out assaults in the directions of Novooleksandrivka, Toretsk, Shakove, Sofiivka, Chernihivka, Hannivka, Novyi Donbas, Dobropillia, Shevchenko, Vasylivka, Udachne, and Novopidhorodne," the report states.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,452,880 people (+1,130 per day), 12,242 tanks, 47,396 artillery systems, 25,084 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

The Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, the invaders carried out three attacks in the Oleksandrivka sector, targeting the towns of Novoheorhiivka, Rybne, and Piddubne.

In the Huliaypil sector, the occupiers launched 16 attacks. The enemy attempted to advance in the areas of Hulyaypil, Zaliznychne, and Hirky, as well as in the directions of Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Rizdvyanka, Rivne, Staroukrainka, Charivne, and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance toward Bilohiria, Pavlivka, and Plavni.

In the Dnipro sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations over the past day.

No signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.