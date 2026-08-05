More than 55,000 customers in Nikopol district left without power after Russian attacks

More than 55,000 customers in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region were left without electricity due to attacks by Russian forces.

According to Censor.NET, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Large-scale outages following shelling

According to the regional governor, power engineers are already working at the affected sites and trying to restore electricity as quickly as possible.

"More than 55,000 customers in the Nikopol district have been left without electricity due to an enemy attack. Power engineers are already at work. They are doing everything possible to restore power to people’s homes as quickly as possible," he said.

See more: Russian attacks on northern and eastern Ukraine: three dead and 30 injured; enemy targets included petrol stations and energy facilities. PHOTOS

Strikes on the district and damage to infrastructure

According to regional authorities, as of 6:30 p.m., Russian forces had attacked five districts nearly 50 times using drones, artillery and an aerial bomb.

In the Nikopol district, Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove, Tomakivka and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under attack.

The attacks damaged a business, a store, infrastructure facilities, a gymnasium, an apartment building, private homes, and vehicles.

Read more: Food warehouses are burning: Russia attacks Dnipro