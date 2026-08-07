60 per cent of Ukrainians oppose withdrawal of Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas. 59 per cent are prepared to agree to ’freeze’ on war, – KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS
The majority of Ukrainians do not support handing over the whole of Donbas to Russia in exchange for security guarantees. At the same time, 59 per cent of respondents are prepared to agree to an end to the war along the current front line without recognising the occupied territories as Russian.
According to Censor.NET, this is indicated by data from a KIIS poll.
Withdrawal of troops from the Donbas
60 per cent of those surveyed consider it categorically unacceptable to hand over the entire Donbas to Russian control in exchange for security guarantees.
33 per cent are prepared to accept such a compromise (although the majority of them acknowledge that this is a difficult condition).
A further 7% were undecided.
In April, 57% were categorically opposed to this (now 60%), whilst 36% were prepared to accept this option (now 33%).
A ‘freeze’ on the war
Pollsters also asked respondents about the following option: ending the war along the current front line, without international recognition of the occupied territories as part of Russia, and with support for Ukraine in the form of money and weapons.
59 per cent are prepared to accept this (albeit mostly reluctantly). 31 per cent are categorically opposed to this scenario.
Methodology
The survey was conducted between 20 July and 3 August 2026. A total of 974 respondents were interviewed.
Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical margin of error for such a sample (with a confidence level of 0.95 and taking into account a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1 per cent for figures close to 50 per cent, 3.5 per cent for figures close to 25 per cent, 2.5 per cent for figures close to 10 per cent, and 1.8 per cent for figures close to 5 per cent.
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