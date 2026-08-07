45% of Ukrainians believe war will continue in 2027. 61% are prepared to endure it for as long as it takes, - KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

45% of Ukrainians generally believe that the war will continue for a long time.

This is according to a KIIS poll, as reported by Censor.NET.

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How long will the war last?

"Only 21% of Ukrainians expect the war to end by the end of this year. And only 15% expect the war to end by the first half of 2027.

In contrast, 45% expect the war to end either in the second half of 2027 or later. As before, a significant proportion (19%) has no definite opinion on this issue," the study states.

Read more: Level of trust in Zelenskyy has decreased: 55% trust him, and 40% do not trust him, - KIIS survey. INFOGRAPHICS

How long are Ukrainians willing to endure the war?

Since the beginning of the year, pollsters have recorded a decline in the percentage of those willing to endure the war for as long as it takes—from 65% in January to 48% in April.

"At the same time, between April and July–August, the figure returned to nearly its previous level. Currently, 61% say they are willing to endure the war for as long as it takes.

Meanwhile, 20% of respondents now cite a shorter period (several months to half a year) (compared to 29% in April)," according to KIIS.

Read more: Zelenskyy ranks 9th in terms of trust and loses to Zaluzhnyi, Fedorov, and Budanov in second round, - SOCIS. INFOGRAPHICS

Methodology

The survey was conducted from July 20 to August 3, 2026. A total of 974 respondents were surveyed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical margin of error for such a sample (with a confidence level of 0.95 and accounting for a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

Read more: "Zaluzhnyi’s bloc" and "Fedorov’s bloc" lead rankings of Ukrainians’ electoral preferences, - SOCIS. INFOGRAPHICS