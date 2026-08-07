55-year-old man who was wounded during shelling of Kyiv on August 5 died in hospital

It has been reported that a 55-year-old man who was wounded during the shelling of Kyiv on August 5 has died in the hospital.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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As a result, 18 people are now known to have been killed in the enemy attack.

As a reminder, on the night of August 5, the occupiers launched 28 missiles of various types and 115 UAVs at Ukraine—none of the missiles were intercepted. The Kyiv region was the main target of the strike.

At that time, it was reported that 17 people had been killed and 34 wounded as a result of Russian ballistic strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region.

Read more: There are power outages in five regions due to shelling, and in seven more due to bad weather, - Ministry of Energy