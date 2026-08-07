EU imposes new sanctions against Russia after massive attacks on Ukraine

On August 7, the European Union approved new sanctions against Russia in response to the recent massive missile and drone strikes on Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas.

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"Every new attack on Ukraine is yet another reason for Europe to tighten the screws on Russia," the post reads

Five people have been added to the sanctions list

According to Kallas, the new restrictions apply to five individuals linked to the Russian military-industrial complex.

"As the Russian army remains bogged down on the battlefield, Moscow is further intensifying its campaign of terror against the civilian population. The EU must continue to ramp up pressure on Russia until Moscow ends the war," said the EU's top diplomat.

What led up to this?

London has imposed a new package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions target the banking sector, defense and energy companies, as well as tankers transporting Russian oil and LNG.

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