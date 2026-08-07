Zelenskyy and Drapatyi discuss ballistic missile defence, defence of Donetsk region and personnel matters in Armed Forces of Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi.
Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Defence of Donetsk region
Particular attention was focused on the defence of Kostiantynivka, Sloviansk and the Donetsk region as a whole.
"I am grateful to all units that are fully carrying out their combat missions, repelling Russian assaults, eliminating "infiltrations" and systematically destroying the occupiers. We understand how to reinforce this sector," the president said.
They also discussed tasks involving long-range sanctions against Russia for its war.
"Good results have been achieved at the Yaroslavl oil refinery. We are continuing the relevant operations," Zelenskyy added.
Work on ballistic missile defence
Drapatyi also reported on work concerning ballistic missile defence, including his communication with the US side.
"We are working at all levels to obtain packages of air defence missiles. All our partners know what is needed and how this affects not only the saving of lives and the protection of our cities, but also Russia’s attitude towards diplomacy. The more Putin believes in his bet on ballistic missiles, the less inclined he will be to respond positively to diplomatic proposals. Therefore, strengthening Ukraine’s defence is a direct investment in diplomacy," Zelenskyy stressed.
Personnel matters in the Armed Forces of Ukraine
According to Zelenskyy, he and the Commander-in-Chief also discussed personnel matters in the Armed Forces of Ukraine that need to be resolved.
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