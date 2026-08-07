Former Education Ministry chief Lisovyi explains why school reform stalled: Teachers’ outdated thinking and formalism at local level

Former Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi said that school reform stalled during his tenure because of teachers’ outdated thinking and formalism at the local level.

He made the statement in an interview with Forbes, as cited by Censor.NET.

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Why the reform failed to deliver results

According to Lisovyi, the guidelines developed and equipment purchased by the ministry failed to produce the expected effect because of resistance from the old education system. He noted that the traditional education model had become outdated.

"The principle of education has not changed: the teacher stands at the front, there are correct answers, and children are expected to provide them. In today’s world, Google or AI can give children answers. They need to be taught how to think and helped to develop a worldview. The teacher’s willingness and ambition are important," Lisovyi said.

He also added that declining interest in science and mathematics is a global trend observed in European and North American countries. According to him, interest in these subjects is either developed or lost in lower secondary school.

Read more: New academic year in Ukraine will last until 30 June – Svyrydenko

What hinders the development of modern education

Lisovyi also stressed that purchasing equipment alone is not enough to develop STEM education. He emphasised the need to invest in teacher training, create a modern learning environment and rethink school spaces.

According to him, many schools still do not understand how to use modern laboratories, although the relevant guidelines have already been developed.

"Many educators do not understand what, for example, a school laboratory separate from a classroom is. We took standard Soviet school designs and developed guidelines on how to renovate and equip such laboratories," he explained.

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At the same time, the former minister noted that even the availability of recommendations does not guarantee their implementation. According to him, funds are often spent using outdated approaches, while equipment is used merely as a formality.

Lisovyi also said that the New Ukrainian School reform failed to deliver the expected results because changes were often implemented only formally.