Russians strike Pavlohrad: there are casualties. PHOTO
Today, 8 August, Russian forces carried out strikes on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that the enemy attacked the centre of Pavlohrad. A private house and a car caught fire.
According to preliminary reports, two people were injured – a 50-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman. Medical staff are providing them with the necessary care.
What led up to it
As previously reported, the occupiers attacked a public bus in Nikopol. One of the drivers was killed and his colleague was injured.
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