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News Strike on Pavlohrad Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Russians strike Pavlohrad: there are casualties. PHOTO

Today, 8 August, Russian forces carried out strikes on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia struck Pavlohrad

What is known

It is reported that the enemy attacked the centre of Pavlohrad. A private house and a car caught fire.

According to preliminary reports, two people were injured – a 50-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman. Medical staff are providing them with the necessary care.

See more: Russian forces strike Pavlohrad: warehouses belonging to logistics companies and shop are on fire, two fatalities. PHOTO

What led up to it

As previously reported, the occupiers attacked a public bus in Nikopol. One of the drivers was killed and his colleague was injured.

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shoot out (18381) Pavlohrad (121) Dnipropetrovsk region (1546) Pavlohradskyy district (141)
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