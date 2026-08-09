Russian provocations against NATO with Ukrainian drones: Finland is preparing for "unusual events," - Defense Minister Häkkinen

Russia may carry out provocations against NATO using captured Ukrainian drones, so Finland must remain vigilant and prepare for "unusual scenarios."

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hykkänen made this statement in an interview with IS, according to Censor.NET, which cites RBC-Ukraine.

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There is a possibility of escalation or provocation in the Baltic region

Hyakkänen noted that the possibility of Moscow attempting to escalate tensions or carry out provocations in the Baltic region cannot be ruled out. One possible goal of such actions could be to weaken the political, economic, and military support for Ukraine provided by its allies, as well as to test NATO’s readiness.

It is worth recalling that the leaders of Poland and the Baltic states had previously warned of a possible attack, act of sabotage, or provocation by Russia in the region. According to Lithuanian intelligence, Moscow may use Ukrainian drones captured as war trophies to stage a fake attack.

Read more: Stubb and Zelenskyy discuss aid to Ukraine, air defense and peace talks

Finland is preparing for unusual events

The minister also stressed that Finland must remain vigilant. According to him, the country must prepare not only for incidents involving drones that have strayed off course, but also for more unusual events.

"We'll have to be very vigilant. Even during the Cold War, the KGB in Russia organized such elaborate operations that, unfortunately, anything is possible," Hykkänen added.

He noted that Finland must continuously assess the performance of its intelligence and sensor networks, as well as the country's defense capabilities and readiness.

See also: Russia is not preparing to invade Poland, but is stepping up its provocations, says Kosiniak-Kamysz

In addition, Hykkänen emphasized that even Russia’s use of Ukrainian components would not allow it to conceal the operation under a false flag. At the same time, he stressed that the use of military force against NATO would be an extremely serious step, a fact of which Moscow is well aware.