Zaluzhnyi, Fedorov and Budanov lead in terms of Ukrainians’ trust, with Zelenskyy in fourth place – KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

According to data from KIIS, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Mykhailo Fedorov and Kyrylo Budanov enjoy the highest levels of trust among Ukrainians. 56 per cent of those surveyed trust Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is according to a KIIS poll, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Trust

Thus, the highest trust ratings among Ukrainians are held by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ambassador to the United Kingdom (66% trust him, 24% do not trust him, balance – +42%), former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov (63% trust him, 16% do not, balance: +46%) and the Head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Budanov (61% trust him, 22% do not, balance: +39%).

The current head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is trusted by 56 per cent and distrusted by 38 per cent, with a balance of +18 per cent.

The pollsters also provided trust charts broken down into ‘completely’ and ‘somewhat’ trust / do not trust.

"It is important to note that, in the case of all leading figures, around half (or even a minority) of those who trust them are those who ‘somewhat’ trust them, rather than ‘completely’." In this context, it is worth recalling that, for example, those who ‘fully’ trust Volodymyr Zelenskyy predominantly want to see him as President after the war. However, those who ‘somewhat’ trust him predominantly want to see someone else as President after the war," explained KIIS.

Read more: 60 per cent of Ukrainians oppose withdrawal of Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas. 59 per cent are prepared to agree to ’freeze’ on war, – KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

Methodology

The survey was conducted between 16 and 31 July 2026. Half of the respondents were interviewed via computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI), and half via face-to-face interviews using tablets

In total, 1,808 interviews were conducted as part of the survey, of which 905 were telephone interviews (including 305 with people currently living in Kyiv) and 903 were face-to-face interviews (including 302 with people currently living in Kyiv).

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical margin of error (at a 95 per cent confidence level, with a design effect of 1.3 and taking into account the sample structure with additional interviews in Kyiv) does not exceed 3.5 per cent for a sample of 1,808 respondents (full sample) and 4.9 per cent for a sample of around 900 respondents (telephone interviews and face-to-face interviews taken separately).

Read more: 45% of Ukrainians believe war will continue in 2027. 61% are prepared to endure it for as long as it takes, - KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS