Speaker of Polish Sejm calls on Ukraine to recognise Volyn tragedy as genocide against Poles

Speaker of the Polish Sejm Włodzimierz Czarzasty said that Ukraine must recognise the Volyn tragedy of 1943–1944 as genocide against Poles in order to join the European Union.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

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History and trust as conditions for dialogue

He made the statement following a meeting with Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk in the Polish town of Szczawnica.

Czarzasty emphasised that he supports Ukraine’s accession to the EU. At the same time, he stressed that Ukrainians must reflect on all aspects of their history.

"The EU is about democracy and values; it is not merely an ATM. It also means calling genocide what it is. This is history, and no nation can escape its history," he said.

See more: "My Poland does not hit or insult": protests against attacks on Ukrainians took place in 22 Polish cities. PHOTOS

It should be recalled that on 17 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that new decisions were being prepared in relations with Poland, including on historical issues, opening archives, and conducting search and exhumation work in Volyn.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk previously called on politicians in Poland and Ukraine to prevent hostility from escalating.