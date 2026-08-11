Russian forces launched ballistic missile strike on Kyiv region: warehouses and trucks were damaged in Bucha district
Last night, the enemy once again attacked the Kyiv region with ballistic missiles and strike drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Regional Military Administration’s press centre.
No one was injured
As noted, Russia continues to strike civilian targets and pose a threat to civilians.
Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.
Consequences
In the Bucha district, warehouse facilities and three trucks were damaged.
Relevant services are working on the ground. Experts are assessing the damage and helping to address the consequences of the attack.
No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.
What led up to this?
As previously reported, on the night of August 11, the enemy launched a ballistic missile strike on the capital. As a result of the Russian attack, a strike was recorded on the grounds of a children’s hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi district.
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