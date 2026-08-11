Russian forces launched ballistic missile strike on Kyiv region: warehouses and trucks were damaged in Bucha district

Last night, the enemy once again attacked the Kyiv region with ballistic missiles and strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Regional Military Administration’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

No one was injured

As noted, Russia continues to strike civilian targets and pose a threat to civilians.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

See more: Drone strike on Pukhivka: Halyna Kucher, headmistress of Kyiv lyceum, her husband and grandson were killed. PHOTO

Consequences

In the Bucha district, warehouse facilities and three trucks were damaged.

Relevant services are working on the ground. Experts are assessing the damage and helping to address the consequences of the attack.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

What led up to this?

As previously reported, on the night of August 11, the enemy launched a ballistic missile strike on the capital. As a result of the Russian attack, a strike was recorded on the grounds of a children’s hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Read more: Russian strike on Pukhivka in Brovary district: 3-year-old boy, his grandmother and grandfather were killed; his parents were injured; his brother is in intensive care with burns. PHOTOS