Russians are trapped on Kinburn Spit, - Commander of "Odesa" Operational-Tactical Group

Russian troops on the Kinburn Spit are in a deep defensive position and are effectively trapped. Ukrainian defense forces are not physically present on the peninsula, but they control it with firepower.

According to Censor.NET, Denys Nosikov, commander of the "Odesa" Operational-Tactical Group, spoke about this in an interview with Radio Liberty.

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Currently, the Kinburn Spit is primarily occupied by servicemen of the Russian Federation’s 337th Separate Assault Regiment. At the same time, units that are formally designated as assault units are, in fact, carrying out territorial control missions.

Nosikov noted that the Defense Forces are launching artillery and air strikes against Russian positions in coordination with other units.

Due to logistical problems and casualties, Russian troops were forced to withdraw from the northern and western sections of the spit deeper into the peninsula. Ukrainian forces are also recording numerous instances of Russian soldiers fleeing their positions.

"They’re trying to take advantage of any opportunity—for example, weather conditions. Just the day before yesterday, they tried to bring in eight vehicles, hoping to hide them somehow and transport supplies. All eight vehicles were destroyed. We constantly document instances—and on a massive scale—of them fleeing from there: they aren’t receiving ammunition, food, or water; the artillery barrage continues nonstop; they’re moving from one foxhole to another and constantly witnessing the deaths of their comrades. We can clearly hear and see all this chaos on the radio. Due to the regular mining of supply routes—particularly with anti-personnel mines—they are not always able to escape. So for them, this is a veritable trap," explains the commander.

Ukraine deploys robotic systems

According to the commander, the Defense Forces are using more than just artillery and drones on the Kinburn Spit. The Ukrainian military is also deploying land-based robotic systems to the shore using unmanned boats.

Such systems can carry out combat missions in mined areas without the direct involvement of military personnel.

Nosikov noted that one of the robotic systems can, in particular, enter the shelters of Russian troops.

Watch more: Ukrainian UGV armed with machine gun lands on Kinburn Spit and engages occupiers. VIDEO

The commander stated that it was on the Kinburn Spit that Ukrainian troops, for the first time in the history of warfare, delivered a land-based robotic system using a maritime unmanned boat.

According to him, this technology allows missions to be carried out without putting the lives of Ukrainian servicemen at risk, since the spit and the coastline are heavily mined.

"Given the extensive mining, our robotic systems reach the area on unmanned surface vessels, are deployed, and carry out their missions. For the enemy, this is an additional source of panic: the mines are being laid, the rank-and-file soldier doesn’t understand what’s happening, and he is killed. The same thing happens to their anti-tank missile crews, who are supposed to counter these threats," the commander explains.

There are over 2,500 Russian troops on the spit

According to the commander of the "Odesa" Operational-Tactical Group, there are currently over 2,500 Russian troops on the Kinburn Spit.

"They are spread out more or less across the entire territory of the Kinburn Spit—in various shelters and bunkers. Every day, we destroy about 20 dugouts with enemy personnel inside. We can’t calculate with 100% accuracy how many occupiers have been eliminated there, since, in addition to aviation and artillery, absolutely all units are engaged, but the losses are very heavy," says Colonel Nosikov.

Read more: Ukrainian drones and engineering barriers are thwarting Russia’s attempts to break through with tanks, - Trehubov

According to Nosikov, Russia is attempting to redeploy reserves to the spit from the Orikhiv and Melitopol sectors. However, the Ukrainian military is striking these forces.

Why the Kinburn Spit is important to Russia

The Kinburn Spit is of strategic importance to Russian forces. From there, the occupiers can control and shell the southern coast of the Mykolaiv region.

In addition, the spit’s territory provides the ability to influence the Dnipro-Bug Estuary and gives Russia a positional advantage near the routes to the Kherson region and occupied Crimea.

Nosikov noted that the distance from the Kinburn Peninsula to the Kherson region and Crimea is about 40–50 kilometers. This allows for the use of medium-range drones to strike logistics facilities and other targets in the occupied territories.

"Losing the spit will open up a path for us to advance, and then things will get very difficult for them in Crimea," said the commander of the "Odesa" Operational-Tactical Group.

Watch more: Ruscist in Zaporizhzhia sector complains about lack of supplies: "So order is to die here, right?". AUDIO