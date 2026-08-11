Ukraine submits proposals to US on strengthening air defence and compelling Russia to make peace – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has submitted proposals to the United States aimed at strengthening the protection of its airspace and compelling Russia to make peace.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Negotiation process

The head of state received a report from Ukraine’s negotiating team.

"We have submitted our proposals to the American side. America can help strengthen our defences, primarily with air defence, and put pressure on Russia so that its plans change: to prepare to end the war rather than prolong it. I thank everyone who helps us defend Ukraine, our people and our independence," the president said.

Background

Zelenskyy previously said that Ukraine would soon hold new contacts with mediators regarding steps and proposals to end the war launched by Russia.

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