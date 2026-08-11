Ukraine meets minimum fiscal transparency requirements – U.S. Department of State

The US Department of State has published its 2026 Fiscal Transparency Report, which states that Ukraine meets the minimum requirements for transparency in public finances.

This was reported on the State Department’s website, Censor.NET informs.

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Compliance with standards

The report states that, despite martial law, Ukraine maintained progress on fiscal transparency comparable to previous review periods.

"Ukraine provided the public with broad and easy access to the state budget and information on debt obligations, including online, and fully restored medium-term budget planning. Budget documents provided a substantially complete picture of the government’s planned expenditures and revenue," the document states.

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Assessment of Accounting Chamber

The report also states that Ukraine’s supreme audit institution, the Accounting Chamber, meets international standards, audits government accounts and publishes its reports within a reasonable timeframe.

State Department’s concerns

At the same time, the State Department noted that the Ukrainian government maintained off-budget accounts linked to military spending that were not subject to independent audits. It recommended either eliminating these accounts or ensuring that they receive appropriate auditing and oversight.

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