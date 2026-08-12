Food is being delivered, and rotations are being prepared—Southern Defense Forces respond to complaints from soldiers of 121st Brigade of TDF regarding shortages of water, food, and medicine

Servicemen of the 121st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade are carrying out combat missions on a challenging and dynamic section of the front line. The unit’s personnel are demonstrating heroism and resilience as they hold their positions under constant enemy fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing an official statement from the Southern Defense Forces.

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As noted in the statement, the command of the "South" military group (forces) understands the price paid to hold these positions and expresses its deep respect and gratitude to every soldier for their daily heroism. The situation is under the direct control of the Command.

Food is being delivered to the brigade

"At the same time, the information presented in the video message reflects only a small part of the complex operational situation and does not convey the full context of the measures taken," the Southern Defense Forces emphasize.

According to the statement, over the past 30 days, approximately 240 kg of food supplies have been delivered to the positions of soldiers from the 121st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade. A series of measures is currently being implemented to rotate the unit as quickly as possible.

"The top priority remains safeguarding the lives and health of service members. The rotation will take place as soon as the security situation permits, so as not to expose personnel to critical risk during the redeployment. We urge the public and the media to refrain from jumping to conclusions and making emotional judgments," the statement reads.

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Background

Earlier, a soldier from the Kirovohrad region appealed to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding a shortage of water, food, and medicine: the brigade responded.

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