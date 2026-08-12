Russia imports gasoline from India due to Ukraine’s strikes on refineries - Bloomberg

Russia has begun importing gasoline from India, as Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries have caused a severe shortage.

Bloomberg reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to Kpler, Russia imported motor fuel from this South Asian country for the first time. The need for such a long supply route indicates just how acute the shortage is becoming.

The first shipment was received on August 5, and new shipments may arrive soon. The fuel is supplied by the Indian oil refining company Nayara Energy Ltd., which is backed by Rosneft PJSC, Russia’s largest oil producer. The fuel is transported via a chain of Russia-linked tankers, with cargo transshipment off the coast of Egypt, according to the report.

"The arrival of Indian barrels is particularly telling," said Sumit Ritolia, a leading analyst at Kpler.

According to him, these shipments, which supplement imports from Belarus and other neighboring markets, demonstrate "the scale of the current imbalance in the domestic gasoline market and the extent to which the reduction in refinery output is altering Russia's traditional trade flows of petroleum products."

Following a wave of attacks, EA Analytics estimated that crude oil refining volumes in Russia stood at 3.6 million barrels per day in July—about one-third below the seasonal average. Since then, Kyiv has intensified its strikes, hitting five oil refineries last week and at least two more this week.

Read more: Petrol queues reappear in at least 12 Russian regions amid fuel crisis – Russian media