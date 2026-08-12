DIU has detected Nvidia Jetson in Russian "Monochrom" missile: this may indicate use of AI
An Nvidia Jetson microcomputer has been discovered in the new Russian "Monochrom" missile, which may indicate the use of AI.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.
"Experts from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense have identified an Nvidia Jetson Orin computer module in the new Russian S-71 ‘Monochrome’ air cruise missile. The use of this component may indicate that the missile incorporates artificial intelligence technologies," the statement reads.
Military intelligence has published new data in the "Weapons Components" section of the War&Sanctions portal—specifically, 35 electronic components identified in weapon samples used by the enemy.
Among the components:
- components of a passive radar seeker, which Russia has begun installing on the "Geran-2" UAV to detect and engage anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces;
- a Chinese Honpho TS130C-01 camera from the "Geran-4" jet-powered UAV;
- components of the active homing seeker for the Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile.
Specialists from the DIU and colleagues from Ukrainian research institutions continue to study Russian weapons and determine the origin of their electronic components.
As noted, this data helps Ukraine and its partners identify critical foreign technologies used in Russian weapons and strengthen measures to block their flow to the aggressor state.
The "War&Sanctions" portal’s two years of experience show that Russia is still unable to fully replace foreign high-tech components with domestic alternatives.
"The discovery of an Nvidia Jetson in a new Russian missile once again demonstrates the need to intensify sanctions pressure and coordinate the efforts of the civilized world," the Main Intelligence Directorate emphasized.
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