Sloviansk TPP suffered critical damage: only three out of seven chimneys may have survived

The Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk Oblast has sustained critical damage—only three of the plant’s seven chimneys may have survived. There is currently no official confirmation of this information.

According to Censor.NET, the local Telegram channel "Mykolaivka – Sloviansk Online" has reported this.

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According to him, there are currently two 100-meter-tall chimneys and one 160-meter-tall chimney remaining on the grounds of the Sloviansk TPP.

"In fact, the Sloviansk TPP is virtually destroyed. The damage is critical," the statement reads.

At the same time, the regional administration has not officially confirmed either the number of intact pipes or an assessment of the power plant’s current condition.

The Sloviansk TPP is located in Mykolaivka, Donetsk Oblast. In early April 2026, the plant ceased operations due to the deteriorating security situation and Russian shelling.

At that time, it was the last thermal power plant in the Donetsk region operating in territory controlled by Ukraine. The decision to shut down the power unit was made by the management of PJSC "Donbasenergo."

Read more: There is virtually no intact TPP left in Ukraine after Russian attacks, - Zelenskyy