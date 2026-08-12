Human Rights Watch has called on U.S. Congress not to transfer cluster munitions from Turkey to Ukraine

The human rights organization Human Rights Watch has called on the U.S. Congress to block the transfer of cluster munitions from Turkey’s stockpiles to Ukraine.

This was reported by the organization’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

They reported that the ammunition planned for transfer to Ukraine contains 10 million submunitions.

Widdersheim, deputy director of HRW’s Washington office, believes that the use of old cluster munitions will pose additional risks to civilians, as some of the submunitions may fail to detonate.

HRW noted that the U.S. has not acceded to the Convention on Cluster Munitions. However, restrictions on their export have been in place in the U.S. Department of Defense budget since 2009, which can be waived under certain conditions by a presidential decision.

"It is not publicly known if the Trump Administration has made a similar determination in this case to sidestep the export moratorium. Congress has the ability to review the transfer and pass a Joint Resolution of Disapproval to block the sale," the organization noted.

Watch more: US senators and congressmen have assured that aid to Ukraine will continue, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Background

It was previously reported that Ukraine had purchased 70 M39 ATACMS ballistic missiles, 12 M270 MLRS launchers, and tens of thousands of cluster munitions from Turkey, which it will use to enhance its firepower in both offensive and defensive operations against Russia.

Read more: US Congress may approve new aid package for Ukraine by end of year – Democratic Senator Kaine