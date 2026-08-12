Ground-based relay station and enemy unmanned forces have been struck, - General Staff

On the night of August 12, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck Russian targets and troop concentrations in the occupied territories.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What was hit

Thus, the following are affected:

a ground-based relay station for controlling "Geran"/"Gerbera"-type attack UAVs in the Olenivka area, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea;

an enemy repair unit in the Mariupol area of Donetsk Oblast;

a concentration point for personnel of the occupiers’ unmanned systems unit in the Mariivka area of Luhansk Oblast.

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Operations targeting key objectives continue

It is noted that striking these targets weakens the enemy’s ability to control attack UAVs, maintain military equipment, and support the operations of its units.

"Operations against key targets continue. Ukraine’s defense forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at ending the Russian Federation’s armed aggression," the General Staff added.

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