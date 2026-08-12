50 mobile shelters for schoolchildren to be installed in six cities of Chernihiv region – RMA
Fifty mobile shelters are planned to be installed shortly along routes taken by pupils to schools in six cities of the Chernihiv region.
Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA), announced this following a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations chaired by Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.
Fifty mobile shelters
Chaus said that the Chernihiv region and five other frontline regions were participating in a pilot project to install mobile shelters along the routes pupils take to their schools.
"I support the initiative. We plan to install 50 mobile shelters in six cities shortly. The Kyiv region will help us procure them. I thank the neighbouring region for its willingness to support the Chernihiv region," he said.
Strikes on the Chernihiv region
It is noted that since the beginning of the year, Russian forces have carried out more than 650 strikes on Chernihiv, Semenivka, Novhorod-Siverskyi, Koriukivka, Snovsk and Horodnia.
These included strikes involving drones, missiles, KABs, multiple-launch rocket systems and FPV drones.
"People live in these cities. Children study here. And our task is to keep them as safe as possible," the RMA head stressed.
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