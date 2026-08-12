Corps to receive UGVs and "heavy" middle-strike drones: second stage of Baseline Supply Level begins – Defence Ministry

Drone Industry

The Ministry of Defence is scaling up a project to provide a guaranteed level of supplies to units directly holding the defensive line and conducting active combat operations.

The Ministry of Defence reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Second stage

It is noted that during the second stage, unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and heavy middle-strike drones will be added to the monthly supply of the most in-demand UAV systems.

"The second stage of the Baseline Supply Level expands the range of systems and strengthens the enemy’s logistics lockdown. These include virtually all types of UGVs and ‘heavy’ middle-strike drones capable of delivering strikes at operational depth. Units holding the defensive line will receive a certain guaranteed quantity of these systems, taking into account the intensity of hostilities," Deputy Defence Minister Mstyslav Banik said.

According to him, stable and predictable supplies will enable the military to plan operations more effectively and take the initiative instead of merely "putting out fires" on the front. For under-resourced units, this will also provide a good opportunity to increase their combat capabilities.

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How the systems will be distributed

Various types of logistics and combat UGVs, including kamikaze robots, will be supplied to units of the Armed Forces, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine that are holding the defensive line.

Heavy middle-strike drones will be delivered to corps, which will then distribute them among units with trained crews that effectively operate such UAVs. Thus, every corps will be guaranteed strike capabilities at operational depth.

What is the Baseline Supply Level project?

The Baseline Supply Level project was launched in June 2026 to meet minimum requirements for radio-controlled and fibre-optic FPV drones, Mavic drones, bomber drones, fixed-wing reconnaissance drones and light middle-strike drones.

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Under the project, the military receives a specified number of UAVs based on the intensity and nature of hostilities. Units operating in the hottest sectors receive larger supplies.

Beginning in August, the Baseline Supply Level is being expanded to include UGVs and heavy middle-strike drones. The Ministry of Defence is implementing the project in close cooperation with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.