Verkhovna Rada has not yet received presidential nomination for foreign minister – "Servant of People" Merezhko

The Verkhovna Rada has not yet received a submission from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the appointment of a foreign minister.

Oleksandr Merezhko, an MP from the Servant of the People faction and chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, said this in a comment to Censor.NET.

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Sybiha is a likely candidate

"I would like this to happen as soon as possible so that Committee members have time to consider the candidate and prepare for the Committee meeting at which the nomination will be reviewed. It is entirely possible that the president will nominate acting minister Andrii Sybiha. At the same time, we have already scheduled a Committee meeting for 19 August with the participation of the acting minister, where current foreign policy issues will be considered," he noted.

Speaking about whether parliament could consider the appointment of a foreign minister at its next sitting on 18 August, the MP said:

"If the submission arrives at least one day before 18 August, a Committee meeting on the matter can be scheduled. For example, if it reaches the Rada on the 17th, the meeting could be held the following morning. There are clear rules for holding Committee meetings, and we adhere to them."

Situation with the Ministry of Defence

Merezhko also said that he had no information on whether the president’s submission regarding the appointment of a defence minister had reached the Rada, as this matter fell within the remit of another Committee.

"I assume it has not yet been submitted. Since these are presidential nominees, the two submissions usually arrive together," the politician added.

Read more: Rada ready to convene to appoint defence minister. "Will from above" needed – "Servant of People" Merezhko

As a reminder, on 17 July, the government appointed Andrii Sybiha as acting Minister for Foreign Affairs.

New Cabinet of Ministers

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.

Read more: Rada is ready to convene session as early as tomorrow if president submits request, - Rakhmanin