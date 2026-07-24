Rada is ready to convene session as early as tomorrow if president submits request, - Rakhmanin

The Verkhovna Rada is ready to convene at any time to appoint a new defense minister, but the president has not yet submitted the relevant nomination

Serhii Rakhmanin, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence and a "Voice" MP, made this statement in an interview with journalist Iryna Romaliiska, according to Censor.NET.

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He described the appointment of the defense minister as a "series of complex legal decisions."

"This is not the first nor the last decision that, unfortunately, the president has made—to put it mildly—without adhering to the Constitution and the law.

The problem is not that the Verkhovna Rada will not be holding plenary sessions for quite some time. That is why our country will be without a defense minister. The issue is that there is no nomination for the position of defense minister.

As soon as a nomination is submitted, the Verkhovna Rada will convene as directed and vote," Rakhmanin explained.

Read more: 72 per cent of Ukrainians do not support Fedorov’s resignation, whilst 55 per cent support Syrskyi’s dismissal, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

According to the MP, no one is opposed to convening as early as tomorrow.

"As soon as the Conciliation Council’s finalized agenda is released, as soon as the president’s proposal is submitted. If it’s released tomorrow, then there will be a plenary session the day after tomorrow. It’s exactly the opposite.

It’s not that the president isn’t submitting it because the Verkhovna Rada isn’t in session. The Verkhovna Rada isn’t convening because the president isn’t submitting it. There are no problems whatsoever," the lawmaker added.

Read more: Fedorov: "I will not accept any position other than Minister of Defence"

New Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Fedorov’s resignation

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.

Protests against Fedorov’s resignation have continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister, people have called for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed.

On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.

Read more: Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continue across country. PHOTOS